NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Suicide rates are higher in North Dakota than the national average and have been for decades, according to data from the CDC. Suicide rates have been consistently higher in rural areas than urban areas, with a 46% increase from 2000 to 2020.

Many factors play a role in this rural suicides, according to health experts. They say, higher rates of alcohol are used, and drinking more often is accepted culturally, as well as higher rates of drug use.

A Psychiatrist at the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch said, the more rural in north dakota you go, the more suicide rates rise because people in rural areas can feel isolated from society. Dr. Wayne Martinsen said this is a change from 50 years ago, because back then, people relied on tight-knit community interaction, rather than turning to social media for entertainment. Young people moving out of the state for college and job opportunities can also play a role in rural mental health problems.

“People grow up and they seek a job someplace else. So, we don’t have the extended family that starts to know when we’re struggling,” said the director of mental health at the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch in Minot, Dr. Wayne Martinsen. “So we suffer in silence not talking to anybody. Because we are embarrassed about what we are struggling with. And those are all struggles that you get in rural states and they are present in North Dakota. “

Dr. Matinsen says, if you are feeling any type of depression, anxiety, or PTSD, it’s important to reach out to someone to talk to right away.

If you are struggling, you can also call the suicide hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)