Silver Alert issued for missing 18-year-old from Pembina County

A Silver Alert has been issued at the request of the Pembina County Sheriff’s Office for Neil Kiemele of Cavalier, North Dakota.

Kiemele is an 18-year-old Caucasian male, six feet one inch tall, weighs 225 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen on October 21, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. in Cavalier, North Dakota. Kiemele is autistic and could possibly be on foot, and is likely wearing dark clothing and a camouflage hoodie.

Authorities ask if you have any information Kiemele’s whereabouts to contact the Pembina County Sheriff’s Office at 701-265-4122.

You can also get more information on statewide alerts and the state’s alert system at www.ndresponse.gov/alert.