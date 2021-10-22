Silver Alert issued for missing 18-year-old from Pembina County

News
Posted: / Updated:

A Silver Alert has been issued at the request of the Pembina County Sheriff’s Office for Neil Kiemele of Cavalier, North Dakota.

Kiemele is an 18-year-old Caucasian male, six feet one inch tall, weighs 225 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen on October 21, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. in Cavalier, North Dakota. Kiemele is autistic and could possibly be on foot, and is likely wearing dark clothing and a camouflage hoodie.

Authorities ask if you have any information Kiemele’s whereabouts to contact the Pembina County Sheriff’s Office at 701-265-4122.

You can also get more information on statewide alerts and the state’s alert system at www.ndresponse.gov/alert.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories