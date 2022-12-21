UPDATE: Dec. 21, 10:30 a.m.

DICKINSON, ND (KXNET) — The Silver Alert issued by the NDHP and NDBCI earlier this morning has been cancelled. Larry Custer has been safely located by law enforcement officials.

ORIGINAL STORY: Dec. 21, 8:30 a.m.

DICKINSON, ND (KXNET) — A Silver Alert has been issued for 80-year-old Larry Custer of Dickinson, a white male.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

His last known whereabouts were around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday at his residence in Dickinson. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a multi-color western shirt and a black winter coat.

Custer is believed to be driving a red 2008 Ford Taurus with North Dakota license plate 755 BCU. The vehicle’s front headlight is out and there is damage to the driver side door.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Dickinson Police Department at 701-456-7759.

You can also view this alert at www.ndresponse.gov/alert or listen by calling 5-1-1.