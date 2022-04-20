UPDATE 2:05 p.m.: The Silver Alert issued by NDHP and NDBCI on April 20 has been canceled. Beverly Ann Battagler has been safely located.

Original story:

The North Dakota Highway Patrol and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation have issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman.

Beverly Ann Battagler, 69, was last seen at a residence in Hunter around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday. Hunter is about halfway between Casselton to the south and Mayville to the north.

Battagler is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has blue eyes and brown/graying hair.

She was wearing a teal winter jacket, black pants and Navy blue shirt with polka dots on the collar.

She was driving a white 2005 Dodge Caravan with North Dakota license plates.

If you see her or have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Public Tip Line at 701-241-5800.