MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Traveling in North Dakota roads may not be as safe as you may think.

In North Dakota motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of injury-related death. A Vision Zero North Dakota statistic shows that 94% of crashes can be attributed to a preventable human behavior. This is the case even among younger drivers.

“In 2021, 34% of the crashes in North Dakota we’re related to speed or aggressive driving and then approximately every 4 hours there was a crash involving a juvenile,” said Ward County Sheriff’s Department’s Sergeant Sam Mahoney.

To put these rates into perspective, in 2020, nearly every four days a person died in a crash in North Dakota. When taking to the roads, whether in our state, or outside our state. Although our roadways are less populated than many states, North Dakota’s fatality rate per 100 million miles traveled is consistently higher than the national average. Ward and Burleigh counties remain at the top of the list for motor vehicle fatalities in our state, which is why vision zero is reaching out to the youth to teach them good driving habits before they develop dangerous habits.

“We have several other vision zero schools that are currently across the state and there is some more in development. Currently, in my region I have Des Lacs-Burlington ad Killdeer, with the other schools being Wing, Flasher, Kidder County and Oaks,” said Vision Zero Regional Coordinator Kyle Patterson.

Lowering these numbers could be as simple as following the rules of the road, putting your phone away, and wearing your seat belt. Of the 100 fatalities in 2020, 60% were not wearing their seat belts.

Remember to buckle up, put the phones away and follow the rules of the road. Following these three simple things lowers the change of motor vehicle crashes and fatalities drastically.