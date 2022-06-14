SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The private information of hundreds of patients at a Sioux Falls-based health care system have been compromised.

Avera Health says a data breach allowed someone to obtain the personal information of about 700 patients who received care at Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center in Sioux Falls.

The information includes names, Social Security numbers, phone numbers, addresses, birth dates and email addresses.

Avera Health was alerted to the breach by one of its vendors, MCG Health, which was also affected. MCG provides patient care guidelines to health care providers and health plans.