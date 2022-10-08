SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of chasing a 9-year-old boy and throwing a stun gun at the child’s head.

Police say some kids noticed Larry Newholy, jumping on cars and yelling Saturday evening in central Sioux Falls.

Larry Newholy

One of the kids got scared, so he jumped on his bike and headed home.

Police say Newholy chased him, and when the boy got close to his house, Newholy threw the weapon.

The boy grabbed the stun gun, went inside and locked the door.

Police say Newholy tried to break in, but eventually gave up and jumped on another car. When police arrived, he was still in the street.

He faces several charges including child abuse.