SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A man fatally shot a woman inside an apartment building in Sioux Falls, before turning the gun on himself Wednesday morning, according to police.

Authorities were called at 7:30 a.m. to an apartment for a report of a family dispute.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says when officers knocked on the door and entered the apartment they were met by gunfire. Clemens says a 5-year-old child who was in the entryway was grabbed by officers and was not hurt, the Argus Leader reported.

Later, the man inside the apartment had made a call to someone and told them he had shot a woman. That information was relayed to police, who heard another child in the background while negotiating with the man on the phone.

Clemens said shortly after that, police stormed the apartment building, and the man shot himself. No gunshots were fired by police

The children are safe. The man’s condition was not immediately known. He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.