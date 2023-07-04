SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sisseton-Wahpeton Sioux Tribe says Joe Donnell’s comments about Mount Rushmore are “not based on any traditional Dakota teachings.”

Donnell, a Republican Representative from District 1, claimed that Mount Rushmore is a “Freemason shrine” and a portal for demonic entities to enter and spread communism throughout the country on a recent podcast.

“Representative Donnell’s views are not based on any traditional Dakota teachings. His beliefs are his own and are not reflective of anyone else around him nor a reflection of Sisseton-Wahpeton Sioux Tribe,” the statement, signed by Tribal chairman J. Garret Renville, said.

The statement also says many Native American tribes take issue with Mount Rushmore because of the sacredness of the Paha Sapa and legal issues with the 1868 Ft. Laramie Treaty which gave the land to the Great Sioux Nation.

Donnell, a member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate, replaced Logan Manhart on the 2022 general election ballot for District 1 House after Manhart withdrew from the race.

Donnell earned 28% of the vote in District 1 to beat out Democratic candidates Steven McCleerey and Kay Nikolas, who got 22% and 17% of the vote respectively.