Sister Thomas Welder, longtime president of University of Mary, dies at 80

Sister Thomas Welder, an influential figure in Bismarck and the longest-serving female college president in U.S. history, died Monday morning at age 80.

The University of Mary announced the passing in a Facebook post.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we share the news that Sister Thomas Welder passed into eternal life this morning,” the announcement reads. “As the 5th president of the university, Sister Thomas’ impact on our campus community, and to everyone she met, is lasting and inspiring.”

The University says information about visitation and a Funeral Mass is forthcoming.

Welder was born in Linton, North Dakota in 1940. She became president of what was then Mary College in 1978. She retired in 2009.

KX News highlighted Sister Thomas Welder in March of 2019. See the story below:

