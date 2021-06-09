Sisters of Annunciation Monastery pray for more rain relief for ongoing drought

Sister Nancy Gunderson explains quilt she has made to raise awareness about the effects of climate change on North Dakota’s ecosystem.

This morning on Good Day Dakota we are hearing from the Sisters of Annunciation Monastery as they pray for more rain relief for the ongoing drought.

Sister Nancy Gunderson uses mixed media art as an additional voice for prayer.

She has quilted a piece called “Lamentation: A Loan Meadow Lark Remembers” to raise awareness of the ecological impacts climate change is playing on North Dakota.

We will have more on the sisters’ prayer service and Sister Nancy’s quilt after Good Day Dakota.