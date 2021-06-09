Sisters of Annunciation Monastery pray for more rain relief for ongoing drought

News
Posted: / Updated:

Sister Nancy Gunderson explains quilt she has made to raise awareness about the effects of climate change on North Dakota’s ecosystem.

This morning on Good Day Dakota we are hearing from the Sisters of Annunciation Monastery as they pray for more rain relief for the ongoing drought.

Sister Nancy Gunderson uses mixed media art as an additional voice for prayer.

She has quilted a piece called “Lamentation: A Loan Meadow Lark Remembers” to raise awareness of the ecological impacts climate change is playing on North Dakota.

Follow this link to learn more about Sister Nancy Gunderson.

We will have more on the sisters’ prayer service and Sister Nancy’s quilt after Good Day Dakota.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News