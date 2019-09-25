Six businesses in Minot failed alcohol compliance checks

Forty businesses were visited by the Minot Police Department as part of alcoholic beverage enforcement activities on Sept. 21, and six committed violations of serving alcohol to a person under 21 years of age.

The businesses that committed violations now face administrative penalties.

Those businesses include Marketplace Liquor at 16th Street and 22nd Avenue NW, Qdoba at 1700 South Broadway, Spicy Pie at 11 North Broadway, Thai Hot at 101 West Central Avenue, Little Blue Elephant at 22 South Main Street and Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham at 800 37th Avenue SW.

Warrants are pending for four employees of these businesses. The charge for delivery of alcohol to a minor is a Class A Misdemeanor.

Businesses that commit violations face separate administrative penalties through the city, including temporary license suspensions and license revocation, according to the MPD.

So far in 2019, the Minot Police Department has conducted 99 alcohol compliance checks at local businesses that hold alcoholic beverage licenses. There have been 16 violations this year.

