Slain Deputy To Be Remembered At Races

A North Dakota peace officer killed in the line of duty 2-and-a-half years ago will be remembered tomorrow at a horse track next door to where he once lived.

Colt Allery was shot and killed after a pursuit that ended near Rolette in January of 2017.

Saturday, officers from many agencies will be at Chippewa Downs to honor his life and service – and to support his widow and children.

Jim Olson was at the Belcourt track today to find out about the special event.

When jockey Ethan Martin guides the horse called “Get Back Man” onto the track at Chippewa Downs Saturday about 5pm, he’ll be sending a message in the silks he’s wearing.

The black and blue design honors the fallen officer flag – and will pay tribute to Colt Allery – the Rolette County deputy killed in the line of duty in 2017.

(Nathan Gustafson, Rolette County Sheriff) “When they come around the last turn we’ll have law enforcement and first responders out saluting the racers as they go to the finish line.”

Many law enforcement agencies will be there to remember Allery – and just like today during practice, his family will be there to watch and cheer on “Get Back Man.”

(Jamie Azure, Turtle Mountain Chippewa Tribal Chairman) “When there’s a tragedy in our community we come together and start a healing process.”

(Wayne Slater, Chippewa Downs Track Manager) “We just thought it would be a nice thing to do, bring his kids out, his family, and honor him.”

(Doug DeMontigny, Chippewa Downs Order Board) “To demonstrate to his family and friends that he is not forgotten.”

Today, Allery’s kids got to meet “Get Back Man” – although the steed wasn’t interested in being too friendly just before heading out for his workout. But they’ll be keeping a close eye on the black and blue rider and horse tomorrow – as the friends and colleagues honor their father and husband Colt Allery.

In Belcourt, Jim Olson, KX News.

Tomorrow’s races begin at 1:30 with the tribute to Deputy Allery at about 5 pm.

By the way, Chippewa Downs holds state-sanctioned races each weekend in June – culminating on the 29th when it will also host the annual Indian Relay Races.

Close to 20 teams will compete for a 20-thousand dollar prize.