Sleepy Hollow still planning to perform

News

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

Sleepy Hollow Theatre and Arts park in Bismarck is still planning to perform this year, but the theme… is unknown.

Larger venues are still closed in the state and guidelines have not been issued yet although they are expected to come from the Governor on Friday. Auditions for Sleepy Hollow Theatre have moved online and if need be the productions themselves could be moved online as well. But for now, the plan is to perform, any way possible.

“Whether we’re performing on, you know, July 5th and then doing a performance in August, or we’re completely online. We want to be there for our students and we want them to know that
Sleepy Hollow is their home and Sleepy Hollow will always be there,” said Director Job Christenson.

Visit the following link to find out more about auditions and other information regarding Sleepy Hollow.

https://www.shtap.org/auditions

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mandan 4th of July Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan 4th of July Parade"

Birthday Surprise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthday Surprise"

Yellowhammer Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yellowhammer Crash"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/12"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/12"

Tuesday's Forecast: Increasing clouds & chilly

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's Forecast: Increasing clouds & chilly"

16th St Road Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "16th St Road Work"

State Fair Vendors React

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Fair Vendors React"

Horse History

Thumbnail for the video titled "Horse History"

Linton-HMB Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Golf"

Century Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Softball"

Monday, May 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, May 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KOA Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "KOA Open"

No NDSF Reaction

Thumbnail for the video titled "No NDSF Reaction"

KX Storrm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storrm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11"

Land Study

Thumbnail for the video titled "Land Study"

NWS Warnings

Thumbnail for the video titled "NWS Warnings"

Beer Chats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beer Chats"

Putt district open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Putt district open"

Food Assistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Assistance"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge