Sleepy Hollow still planning to perform

Sleepy Hollow Theatre and Arts park in Bismarck is still planning to perform this year, but the theme… is unknown.

Larger venues are still closed in the state and guidelines have not been issued yet although they are expected to come from the Governor on Friday. Auditions for Sleepy Hollow Theatre have moved online and if need be the productions themselves could be moved online as well. But for now, the plan is to perform, any way possible.

“Whether we’re performing on, you know, July 5th and then doing a performance in August, or we’re completely online. We want to be there for our students and we want them to know that

Sleepy Hollow is their home and Sleepy Hollow will always be there,” said Director Job Christenson.

Visit the following link to find out more about auditions and other information regarding Sleepy Hollow.

https://www.shtap.org/auditions