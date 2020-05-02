Small town with negative test results remains positive during pandemic

Breaking News
There are 36 counties in North Dakota with confirmed cases of the coronavirus. That leaves 17 counties with no reported cases. Mercer County is one of them. It’s an island of no known cases.

We spoke with Beulah residents and business owners on Friday to find out how they’re doing and why their community has been so quiet during the pandemic.

“Awesome…just means everybody been doing their part,” said Gail Maddock, a resident of Beulah.

That means they have been staying home and following the CDC guidelines. Mercer County has 8,267 residents and so far, zero positive cases and 1.7% of their population has been tested.

“I am very grateful that Beulah, that Mercer County hasn’t had any cases,” said Maddock.

The negative reports bring only positive attitudes, especially because Beulah never ran out of supplies.

“We were one of the few places around the area where grocery stores and some of our retail stores didn’t run out of paper products and cleaning because everybody didn’t run and do a bunch of hoarding,” said Travis Frey, Beulah’s Mayor.

Beulah has shown to be a tight-knit community, supporting each other during the pandemic.

“We’re gonna get through it just like anything else. That’s what Americans do,” said Losson Leonard, Owner of Dairy Queen.

The mayor says another way the town stays in good spirits is gathering downtown — at a distance of course. Every weekend Beulah has been hosting parades for teachers, students and medical workers to celebrate them during this time.

