Smoky tunes for a smoky day

Yeah, it’s smoky outside.

It smells and tastes bad (some folks have said the air takes like burnt plastic).

To help you through the day in a light sort of way, here’s a list of pop and rock hits from over the years that relate to smoke, haze and mists in your eyes:

Smoke Gets In Your Eyes (1959). A top 10 hit for The Platters, this tune is a bittersweet love story. The hero of the story tells people he knows he and his girl have true love — his faith in the relationship cannot be shaken. But, later on in the song, we learn that the two have broken up. he didn’t see the cracks in the relationship. In other words, smoke got in his eyes, blinding him to the reality of the two.

Smoke From A Distant Fire (1976). The Sanford Townsend Band notched Top 10 gold with this song. It’s another breakup song, one in which the subject of the tune says he should have seen it coming because his girlfriend’s eyes “had a mist from the smoke of a distant fire.”

Smoke On The Water (1972). Deep Purple etched its name in rock history with a tune where the opening guitar licks are among the first ones guitar novices try to play. The song details a fire at the waterfront resort in Switzerland where Deep Purple went to cut an album. According to the song, “Some stupid with a flare gun burned the place to the ground.” The title refers to the smoky mist that floated across and above the lake as the band and others fled the burning building for the beach.

Purple Haze (1970). Jim Hendrix wrote this tune and, according to various articles and sources, it is not a song about drugs. In one interview, Hendrix reportedly said the lyrics came to him in a dream after he read a science fiction novel and he incorporated that into a riff he often played backstage when warming up.

Smoke Rings In The Dark (1999). Country artist Gary Allan topped the charts with a song about a love gone bad. He knows he has to leave and all he’s taking with him “are the pieces of my heart,” and all he’s leaving behind “are smoke rings in the dark.”

Burning Love (1973). Maybe this is a bit of a stretch to include this Elvis Presley song but, hey, it’s Elvis. Besides, a lot of burning stuff produces smoke, and Elvis has “a hunka hunka burnin’ love,” according to the Top 10 pop hit.

These are just a few smoky tunes — you probably can think of more to while away the hazy day.