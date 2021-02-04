SNAP assistance offered to recipients without power

If you have been affected by the recent power outages, you might be eligible for SNAP reimbursements.

Those who’ve been without power for four or more hours can file a claim for additional funds.

SNAP will replace benefits for however much food was lost during the outage time, not to exceed your monthly allowance.

SNAP Program Administrator, Deb Kramer, tells us that as of Thursday afternoon, of the 1,821 affected households, none have yet filed a claim.

She says filing is fairly easy.

“If they have a loss of benefits, they should contact their local Human Services zone office and request a replacement. There is a form that needs to be completed. Then once that’s completed, that does get forwarded up to the state office, and we go ahead and replace those benefits,” said Kramer.

The deadline to file a claim with SNAP for this outage is Feb. 12.

CLICK HERE to find your local office contact information.