BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Farmer’s markets not only bring communities together but also promote a healthy way of life. Some farmer’s markets in our state accept SNAP.

“To be able to do that at our market is something I’m very proud of because everybody sometimes needs help at some point in their lifetime. No judgment, no barriers there. We want people to have fresh food,” said Mary Podoll, a Capital Farmer’s Market representative.

360,130 people in North Dakota are facing hunger, and about 15,000 of them are children.

To help combat this, there are about 21,000 households using food stamps.

SNAP provides temporary help for those struggling to meet ends meet and who can’t afford healthy nutrition for themselves or their family.

For those facing hunger challenges, it can be hard to find healthy homegrown food. Luckily, some local farmer’s markets accept SNAP.

“It gives SNAP households in the state access to fresh North Dakota grown foods. It also expands the revenue streams for our farmers,” said Deb Kramer, the Director of SNAP.

For those going to local farmer’s markets and using their food stamps, there is now an incentive program

“It’s a dollar-for-dollar match on those purchases made with their EBT card. So, it increases the fruits and vegetables, whole grains that individuals can purchase with their SNAP benefits,” said Kramer.

Using SNAP and food stamp assistance is a win-win situation for those in need and for those selling their products at their stands.

Podoll said being able to use food-based assistance at local farmer’s markets is a perk for everyone.

“We want people to come and use that for their fresh vegetables and their fruit and whatever they can purchase. Even meat. Our vendors that have meat, they can buy that. And not only that but they can get double up tokens so that they can come back and use those the next time along with their SNAP benefits,” said Podoll.

Podoll said that teamwork between the USDA, SNAP, and the local community is a great way to help those under-served.

There are 14 farmer’s markets in our state accepting SNAP and EBT benefits.

For more information on where those farmer’s markets are located, visit nd.gov/DHS.