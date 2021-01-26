SNAP recipients to see temporary increase each month

If you receive SNAP benefits, you may notice a bit of an increase.

With the passing of the 2021 Federal Consolidated Appropriations Act, low-income households will get additional assistance of up to 15% each month.

The average monthly SNAP benefit in North Dakota is about $388. The extra benefit amounts will vary by household.

“With the national emergency, we have seen an increased need for food benefits across the nation.
So, to meet that need, Congress increased the maximum amount a household could receive in SNAP benefits to support the households,” said Michele Gee, the Economic Assistance Director for North Dakota Department of Human Services.

This increase will continue throughout the month of June.

For more information or to apply for SNAP benefits, CLICK HERE.

