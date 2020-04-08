SNAP Struggles with Grocery Delivery

by: Lane Henkins

More than 38 Million Americans received SNAP benefits in 2019. Terms and regulations for SNAP have changed in recent years but now some say more changes are needed. It’s still missing one component that some people say is key right now during the Corona Virus pandemic.

One essential chore that everyone still needs to do during this pandemic is go grocery shopping. While most people are being urged to stay home as much as possible, some people are forced to stay home for medical reasons. Those people would ideally like to utilize the delivery option for groceries but for some like Gary Hotchkiss, who is a double kidney transplant patient, they are unable to.

“I happen to be on food stamps services as well due to disability. And, they would not accept that as a means of payment. So I found that a little bit discriminatory,” Hotchkiss said.

Most grocery stores have a fee for using their delivery services that SNAP does not cover. So people like Hotchkiss, who need them delivered, are out of luck. Governor Burgum has said this is a federal program so the state has no control over it.

“I’d be happy to go to the grocery store myself if I were allowed. But my doctors advise me to stay in,” Hotchkiss said.

I asked a few grocery stores in town about this issue and one said they are just doing what they are asked and referred me to their corporate office for more info.

The federal government has changed a few things with SNAP such as suspending time constraints and extra assistance for children, but nothing yet on any changes to delivery fees.

