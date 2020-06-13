SNEAK PEEK: The Not So Heavenly Bodies Supersized 2021 Calendar Fundraiser

The ‘Not So Heavenly Bodies’ Calendar got a response from the country nobody ever imagined.

They gave KX News an exclusive sneak peak at Mr. November’s photo shoot this week… Unfortunately we can’t show who it is, because they want to keep it a surprise still.

As you can see in the video, they still showed off a side of them you usually never get to see.
Even the other bikers joined in to give Mr. November some tips to make sure he looked as irresistible as possible.

This year they will be raising money for Sporting Chance, a non-profit that provides people with disabilities the chance to enjoy the outdoors through hunting, fishing and other recreational activities.

Secretary for Sporting Chance JR Kasper says, “It’s been a rough start for 2020 for us this year. We have 3 of our bigger events happen in May and June and unfortunately all of them ended up getting cancelled. But we were really hoping something big this year would happen since its going to be our 25th year that we have been together as an organization.”

Kasper says this was a blessing to be chosen this year and the funds being raised are going to be vital to them because of the hit they have taken from COVID-19.

The North Dakota bikers says this upcoming calendar will be bigger and better than ever before.

For more updates about the new calendar, click here.

