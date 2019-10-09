Snow blade operators pave the way for emergency responders

KX News spoke with city officials and they told us emergency snow routes are plowed and maintained until passable, which is typically after the snow has stopped.

Then, snow blades move on to hills, school zones and residential streets.
Depending on accumulation and wind, the city typically will get into residential areas in about 24 hours.

The city has a plan set in place though in the event of an emergency at your home.

“We do have people that are there to get to someone, say in the issue of a heart attack or some kind of emergency like that. We do have motor graders that are ready to go clear the way in case of an emergency,” said Derek Hackett, public information officer for the city of Minot.

Hackett said blade operators are as important as first responders during a snowstorm. They lead the way for ambulance, police and fire trucks.

