Today: Decreasing clouds with a chance at afternoon sunshine. Highs will return to the teens and 20s with the wind shifting to become southerly at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with light southerly wind and lows in the single digits and teens.

Tuesday: Snow likely for much of eastern ND. Accumulation should remain light at a trace to around 3″. Higher amounts in far SE ND. Highs will warm to the 20s and 30s with winds becoming westerly at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.