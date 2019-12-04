Snow Plowing Continues In Mandan

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANDAN — With last weekend’s snowstorm in the rearview mirror, road crews continue the long process of clearing the streets.

And it’s no exception in Mandan.

Public Works officials told us they’ve got 150 center lane miles and 15 alley miles to clear every time it snows.

While you may want your street to be cleared first, there is a method to which roadways come first.

They said, just like in Bismarck, they have around 20 priority routes that must be cleared first and stay clear before they can get to the side streets.

Crews are then broken up into seven plowing areas and get to work, all with the goal of having every street plowed within five days of the snow ending.

“Currently since Friday evening, we have over 500 hours, 500 equipment hours invested in this snow event that we just finished with and as you stated on your way here we’re still plowing. Probably have another day or two left of cleanup work to get ready for the next storm,” said Mandan Public Works Director Mitch Bitz.

Bitz asks people to not throw their snow on city streets and try to keep your car off the street to make it easier for cleanup crews to do the best job possible.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robot Surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robot Surgery"

Teddy Bears

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teddy Bears"

Girls Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Bball"

Boys HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Bball"

Devin Schulz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Devin Schulz"

Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Lincoln Water Line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Water Line"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

BSC Student

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Student"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

The Weather Forecast Played A Crucial Role In The Surprise Attack On Pearl Harbor.

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Weather Forecast Played A Crucial Role In The Surprise Attack On Pearl Harbor."

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-4"

Zablotney Christmas Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zablotney Christmas Lights"

Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine & Warmth"

Girls HS Basketball 12.3.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball 12.3.19"

High School Hockey 12.3.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 12.3.19"

Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Singing Dispatcher

Thumbnail for the video titled "Singing Dispatcher"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge