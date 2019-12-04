Snow Plowing Continues In Mandan

MANDAN — With last weekend’s snowstorm in the rearview mirror, road crews continue the long process of clearing the streets.

And it’s no exception in Mandan.

Public Works officials told us they’ve got 150 center lane miles and 15 alley miles to clear every time it snows.

While you may want your street to be cleared first, there is a method to which roadways come first.

They said, just like in Bismarck, they have around 20 priority routes that must be cleared first and stay clear before they can get to the side streets.

Crews are then broken up into seven plowing areas and get to work, all with the goal of having every street plowed within five days of the snow ending.

“Currently since Friday evening, we have over 500 hours, 500 equipment hours invested in this snow event that we just finished with and as you stated on your way here we’re still plowing. Probably have another day or two left of cleanup work to get ready for the next storm,” said Mandan Public Works Director Mitch Bitz.

Bitz asks people to not throw their snow on city streets and try to keep your car off the street to make it easier for cleanup crews to do the best job possible.