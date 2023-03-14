Bismarck street cleaning sign

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Public Works Department is giving a “heads-up” to motorists that it will be working on snow removal in downtown Bismarck Wednesday.

The street department will be removing snow in the downtown “No-Parking – Street Cleaning” areas, beginning at 12:01 a.m., March 15. Vehicles parked on the north-south streets will be towed at the owner’s expense.

The area covered will be Washington Street to 10th Street and Avenue C to Bowen Ave

The city asks that people move vehicles off the streets and keep them off the streets until snow plows are finished in your area.

The Bismarck Police Department will be towing any vehicles parked on these streets.

Businesses along the signed street cleaning areas, that have not already been cleaned, should have their sidewalks cleaned before midnight on Wednesday.

