Snow shoveling safety tips

If you don’t own a snow-thrower and have to move a lot of snow via a shovel, don’t overdo it.
The National Safety Council has a list of tips for not only safe shoveling but also tips on using a snow-thrower.
- When it comes to shoveling snow, take it slow and stretch before shoveling.
- Lift with your legs and not your back.
- Going out and lifting heavy amounts of snow after several months of not doing so could be dangerous.
- Do not work until the point of exhaustion.
- If you have a history of heart disease/heart issues, DO NOT SHOVEL.
The National Safety Council says ” A clear driveway is not worth your life.”
