Snow shoveling safety tips

If you don’t own a snow-thrower and have to move a lot of snow via a shovel, don’t overdo it.

The National Safety Council has a list of tips for not only safe shoveling but also tips on using a snow-thrower.

When it comes to shoveling snow, take it slow and stretch before shoveling.

Lift with your legs and not your back.

Going out and lifting heavy amounts of snow after several months of not doing so could be dangerous.

Do not work until the point of exhaustion.

If you have a history of heart disease/heart issues, DO NOT SHOVEL.

The National Safety Council says ” A clear driveway is not worth your life.”

For more tips, click here.