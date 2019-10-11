Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Snow shoveling safety tips

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you don’t own a snow-thrower and have to move a lot of snow via a shovel, don’t overdo it.

The National Safety Council has a list of tips for not only safe shoveling but also tips on using a snow-thrower.

  • When it comes to shoveling snow, take it slow and stretch before shoveling.
  • Lift with your legs and not your back.
  • Going out and lifting heavy amounts of snow after several months of not doing so could be dangerous.
  • Do not work until the point of exhaustion.
  • If you have a history of heart disease/heart issues, DO NOT SHOVEL.

The National Safety Council says ” A clear driveway is not worth your life.”

For more tips, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Nothing like a ride in a sports car in the middle of a blizzard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nothing like a ride in a sports car in the middle of a blizzard"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/11"

Snow Continues For Most Of The Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Continues For Most Of The Day"

Bullying

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bullying"

Century vs Legacy Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century vs Legacy Volleyball"

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Volleyball"

Vaping Products

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vaping Products"

Not Usual Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Not Usual Weather"

Thursday, October 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, October 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Class A Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Legacy"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"

Fuel the Fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fuel the Fight"

New K-9 Unit

Thumbnail for the video titled "New K-9 Unit"

Coat Closet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coat Closet"

Warm Clothing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warm Clothing"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Statement from Governor and Ag Commissioner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Statement from Governor and Ag Commissioner"

Four Day Work Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four Day Work Week"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge