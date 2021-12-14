Snowy roads won’t be a match for ‘Darth Blader,’ ‘Plowasaurus Rex’ and other North Dakota highway plows

A hint of what may be coming to North Dakota late Friday and early Saturday. File Photo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Blizzards apparently won’t have a chance against the likes of “Truck Norris” or “Plowzilla” or numerous other state highway plows.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation released the winning names in its first annual “Name A Plow Contest.”

In November, state residents were asked to submit names for a plow in the highway district where they live. The names were then narrowed down by district employees and the overall winners were chosen by all North Dakota Department of Transportation employees.

A total of 856 snowplow names were submitted from across North Dakota. The winning submissions for the 8 department districts:

Bismarck District: Darth Blader

Devils Lake District: Blizzard Wizard

Dickinson District: Plowasaurus Rex

Fargo District: Below Zero Hero

Grand Forks District: Storming Norman

Minot District: Truck Norris

Valley City District: Orange Thunder

Williston District: Plowzilla

Those whose suggested names were chosen as the winners will have a chance to meet the plow operators in their districts and have their photos taken with the snowplow.