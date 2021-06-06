Sobriety checkpoints to be conducted in Morton and Ramsey Counties

On Friday, June 11, The North Dakota Highway Patrol, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, and Devils Lake Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Ramsey County. The checkpoint will be held between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Saturation patrols will be conducted after the checkpoint.

On Saturday, June 12, the North Dakota Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety checkpoint, followed by saturation patrols in Morton County. The checkpoint will be held between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Saturation patrols will also be conducted after the checkpoint.

The purpose of the checkpoints and saturation patrols is to deter impaired driving and to take impaired drivers off the road.

As of May 31, 2021, there have been 32 fatalities on North Dakota roadways. Eleven of the fatalities have been related to crashes involving alcohol.