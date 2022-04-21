On Thursday, some teams moved up their games in anticipation of more inclement weather, headlined by a renewed rivalry between Bismarck and Century.
Thursday Soccer Scores:
Century Patriots 0, Bismarck Demons 3
St. Mary’s Saints 0, Mandan Braves 4
