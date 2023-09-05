The University of Mary played a non-conference match against Minnesota Moorhead on Labor Day, seeking their first goal and first win of the year.
NSIC Soccer Score:
|University of Mary
|1
|Minnesota Moorhead
|0
|Final
by: Phil Benotti
Posted:
Updated:
by: Phil Benotti
Posted:
Updated:
The University of Mary played a non-conference match against Minnesota Moorhead on Labor Day, seeking their first goal and first win of the year.
NSIC Soccer Score:
|University of Mary
|1
|Minnesota Moorhead
|0
|Final
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now