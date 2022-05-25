Wednesday was the final day of region tournaments across the state. All teams are fighting in a win or go-home games to punch their Class B state tournament ticket. Renville County would win the Region 3 tournament in their first season as a program to head to their first-ever state tournament.

Region 3 Tournament Scores:

#1 Renville County Muskrats 10, #2 Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark Lakers 3 (Championship Game)

#3 Bottineau Stars 14, #10 Tioga Pirates 3 (Elimination Game)

#2 Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers 12, #3 Bottineau Stars 1 (Second Place game)

Region 4 Tournament Scores:

#1 Velva-Drake/Anamoose Aggies , # Beulah Miners (Championship Game)

#1 Velva-Drake/Anamoose Aggies , #4 Heart River (Second Place Game)

#3 Harvey/Wells County Hornets, #4 Heart River Cougars (Elimination Game)