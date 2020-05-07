Some businesses naturally safer than others

Last week the executive order restricting bars and restaurants, in addition to closing personal care businesses, expired allowing them to begin reopening.

Reopening guidelines for these businesses were issued by Gov. Doug Burgum as a part of the North Dakota Smart Restart initiative. But just because these guidelines are in effect doesn’t mean everything will be perfect when you go out and about. On a call with Greater North Dakota Commerce, the President and CEO of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve talked about businesses that could be safer to visit and those that may not be.

“Every time I’ve gone to the eye doctor it’s never very crowded in there. So you could achieve social distancing and you could easily wear your mask and your optometrist could wear a mask. Contrast that with a movie theatre. In a movie theatre, you’re surrounded by a hundred or a couple hundred other people in a densely packed auditorium. It’s very hard for me to see how we could go back into movie theatres until we have a vaccine or a therapy,” said President and CEO Neel Kashkari.

Social distancing and now even masks are still being strongly encouraged when visiting these reopening businesses.