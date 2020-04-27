Some Montana stores cautiously reopen as restrictions eased

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Some Montana businesses began reopening under the first phase of a new normal as the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to decline in the state.

While other states have been extending restrictions amid the spread of the coronavirus, Montana has seen a steady decline in the number of cases since its peak in late March, prompting Gov. Steve Bullock to loosen some restrictions in hopes of re-starting the economy and regaining some normalcy.

The doors remained locked Monday at some specialty stores in downtown Helena, but customers could knock for service for the first time in a month.