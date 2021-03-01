Some of Wilton Fire Department’s stolen gear recovered by police

Some of Wilton Fire Department’s equipment that was stolen early last month has been recovered.

Almost $10,000 in fire gear was stolen from a contractor’s Mandan home.

Authorities have found 5 of the 12 fire gear sets.

Two men in the area to have been found in possession of the gear.

Lieutenant Patrick Haug tells us it has been a joint effort between the Bismarck and Mandan police departments.

“We’d received some information from Bismarck Police Department that they’d come across a couple pieces of that gear.

So, they got ahold of us, which ultimately led to us obtaining a search warrant for a garage here in Mandan,” said Haug.

The Mandan Police Department says they are still investigating the theft, and asks that residents keep their eyes open for the remaining gear.