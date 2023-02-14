(KXNET) — The North Dakota High School Activities Association has just announced new rules for fan behavior at sports events.

The rules are mostly in response to an incident at a basketball game earlier in February.

The NDHSAA says the new rules go into effect immediately and will be enforced at sporting events sponsored by the association.

But the new rules are guaranteed to raise “gray area” questions when it comes to definitions and consistency of enforcement. Admittedly, any concerns or issues with the rules are conjecture at this point since no games have yet to be played under the new system. It will take several games to see if any pattern of problems develop with enforcement.

Given that, here are five questions that immediately come to mind regarding the new rules as written:

What is considered “vulgar, obscene or inappropriate” clothing? Some may be obvious. But what if I wear a shirt with the slogan, “Make America Great Again,” “or, “Let’s Go, Brandon” or “Trump in 2024,” or “Biden in 2024,” or “Abortion Stops A Beating Heart” or, “Crush The Cardinals,” or “These NDHSAA Rules Suck!” If I’m kicked out of the stands at a game because I’m wearing a political slogan that the enforcer of the NDHSAA fan rules doesn’t like, is that person trampling on my First Amendment rights? Which leads to the next question… Is the rule on clothing, in general, a violation of a person’s free speech rights? Can this rule be challenged in court as an attempt to supercede the constitutional guarantee of free speech? Do the new rules outlaw booing? During the game, can I get kicked out as a fan if I boo the opposing team or boo the poor play of my team or boo a questionable call by the referees? Can that be interpreted as “an act of disrespect” or “negative chant,” according to the rules? How about hissing? Are these rules really necessary? Don’t schools already have rules of conduct or disciplinary processes to deal with unruly or inappropriate fan behavior? Is the early February incident that helped prompt the new rules part of a constant, widespread problem at high school sporting events? Are North Dakota high school sports fans regularly unruly and offensive? If the February incident is a rare situation, hasn’t it already been handled in a disciplinary manner by the schools and teams involved? Is the NDHSAA making a proverbial “mountain out of a molehill,” or is this a much-needed, long overdue, system-wide response to keeping the worst kind of fans in check at games? How fairly and consistently can the rules be enforced? If a fan is kicked out at one game for booing and another is not kicked out at another game for booing, this would raise questions of fairness and consistency in enforcement. If a fan is kicked out for wearing a “Trump in 2024” shirt because it is considered “inappropriate” but, in another instance a fan is not kicked out for wearing a “Biden in 2024” shirt, that would raise accusations of political bias in rules enforcement. There is the possibility that the goal of the new rules — deterring inappropriate fan behavior — would get lost in controversies over the fairness, consistency and bias in enforcement of the rules.

Again, all these questions are speculation, given no games have been played yet under the rules. It may be that they will all be rendered moot once the system has been in place for a while. Some questions may already have an answer that just hasn’t been mentioned yet.

In any event, people will be watching closely how fans and the rules enforcers act over the course of high school athletic events to come.