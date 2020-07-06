Some restaurants choosing to close indoor seating again due to rising COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases over the past 12 days continue to be on the rise in Burleigh and Morton Counties.

This is prompting some businesses to close indoor seating for the time being.

The Paddle Trap in Mandan is one of those. Its indoor seating is closed but the patio is still open. The group of owners decided it would be best not only for employees but customers as well.

“You know, as people start to feel more comfortable coming in to work, people start to feel more comfortable coming out to eat and some of these cases start to go down. we’ll definitely start opening more of our restaurant back up to dining again. But we’re just trying to kind of play it one day at a time right now,” said Co-Owner Michelle Kaufman.

Starbucks is another restaurant that’s closed its seating for now. The drive-through is still open.