Some teenagers younger than 18 can now get COVID-19 booster shots in North Dakota

North Dakotan teenagers aged 16 and 17 years can now get booster doses of COVID-19.

This is in line with CDC recommendations as health experts predict COVID-19 infections begin an upward trend again. Right now, cases in our state are on a downward trend but officials say all that could be changing as early as next week.

They say they are worried about holiday gatherings and the Omicron variant. As of the publication of this article, there are no cases of the Omicron variant in North Dakota. Health officials are optimistic because of how many people are showing up to get vaccinated.

“If you have held out this long, it’s not too late, come in and get it. We’re also doing a lot of booster doses. With the Omicron variant, the CDC’s stand on booster doses has strengthened saying they want everybody to get a booster so get in here and get a booster,” Lacey McNichols, a nurse with First District Public Health, said.

You qualify for a booster if it has been six months since your Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series and two months since your Johnson and Johnson vaccine.