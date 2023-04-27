Minot, N.D. – If you’re looking to boost your mood, walk through the doors of Mrs. Alyssa Potter’s music room! She is this week’s Someone You Should Know.

“It’s like a wave of joy walking in the room,” Ackenna Hoffman, 7th grader, Jim Hill Middle School, shared.

A wave of joy, energy and excitement, that’s what you will find in Alyssa Palmer’s music room at Jim Hill Middle School.

“I really enjoy being here every day and just hanging out with them,” Alyssa Palmer, music teacher, Jim Hill Middle School, said. “I can’t think of a better way to spend my day than making music with these really awesome kids.”

Awesome kids who appreciate Mrs. Palmer as much as she appreciates them.

“She can just show you that you’re good at anything,” said Mya Mickelson, 8th grader, Jim Hill Middle School. “Nothing matters on how good you are, it just matters on how like you treat people.”

It was a mentor who inspired Alyssa to teach music.

“I had really awesome teacher in high school, Mrs. Croonquist, and she always looked like she had so much fun,” Alyssa recalled. “She came to work every day and just loved life, and I kind of said, ‘oh, I want to do that. That looks like fun.'”

And fun is what she has, day in and day out.

But while fun, teaching junior high does present its challenges.

“Welcome to puberty,” Alyssa laughed. “This is how it’s gonna be, and it’s okay. It’s natural and everything’s fine. And if something happens and it’s funny, we’ll laugh together and go, ‘that was weird.’ And when you get that really solid note it finally works out, everybody’s super supportive. Like, ;oh, man, that was awesome way to be.”‘

Alyssa welcomes every challenge and success.

“I love this age. I think they’re such fun weirdos at this point,” Alyssa shared. “They’re still young enough to be silly and have fun and not worry so much about being super cool all the time, but they’re old enough to kind of know who they are. And they’re starting to grow into who they are.”

After eleven years into teaching at Jim Hill, Alyssa has learned what her students need most in order to succeed.

“I think they just want to feel supported,” Alyssa said. “And they want to feel like they matter. That it matters that they’re here and it matters when they’re not here. And knowing that they have that kind of soft spot to land when they come back.”

And that’s not all.

“I love just the way she brightens my day,” Ackenna shared. “And one thing that I really enjoy about her is she’s very patient with you.”

Patience, positivity and making music.

“It’s the best place to be. It’s the best place to work and I love coming to work every day,” Alyssa said.

Alyssa Palmer, music teacher extraordinaire, is “Someone You Should Know.: