“One day, my son Ryan came home and say, ‘Mom, how can we, you know, become a teacher,'” Señora Meivis Tetzloff recalled.

And that’s all she wrote.

Señora Tetzloff enrolled at Minot State University and earned two more bachelor degrees to add to first degree, and was hired by the Minot Public School district immediately.

“I fell in love with this group,” Señora Tetzloff shared. “I like to teach high school. I like to teach, you know, about Spanish language. I like to teach about literature, but I also like to teach the students real skills. I think the students in high school really need to be prepared to face the real world.”

For the past 21 years, Señora Tetzloff has done that and so much more.

“She doesn’t just teach Spanish just to teach Spanish,” Kaden Kraft, sophomore, shared. “She teaches us to like go out into the world. She just wants us to succeed in life. I love that.”

“I want the students to be world citizens, that is my main goal. Because in a way, when they leave Minot, they are open to other people, they are open to other languages, they are open to other customs,” Señora Tetzloff explained. “I think that opens the door for you to be very good ambassadors of this country. This is what I tell them. You have to adapt to other cultures, you have to adapt to other people.”

But it hasn’t been an easy road for Señora Tetzloff.

Fourteen years ago, she was diagnosed with a a vestibular disorder that causes her to lose her balance and experience vertigo, hearing loss, visual disburbances and more, but her students and colleagues have helped her every step of the way.

“I am really, really happy to have students who tell me every day ‘Señora, you can do it. When you’re having a hard day, we know that you’re having a hard day.’ So they know, they know,” Señora Tetzloff said. “And I think that is what is making this job is still possible for me after being sick for so many years.”

And Señora Tetzloff’s positivity impacts students like Conner Shaw day in and day out.

“She’s told us how she’s had very hard life with her legs,” Conner Shaw, sophomore, said. “And then she continues on. It’s taught me that, you know, even when you have these hardships going on, you have these trials and tribulations, you still keep going with it.”

Students not only learn to speak the language in Señora Tetzloff’s, they learn geography, history, science and even math.

She also talks about her own invisible illness, opening the door to talk about mental health and the importance to being open to people around you.

It’s a lot to learn, but she knows how to keep her student’s attention.

“They know that they had to maximize the time when they walk into my room, they maximize every single second,” Señora Tetzloff said. “And they are used to that stuff. We work hard. And I know that I am very effective with my students, and I have a hard rigor for myself too. I pass that to the students. ‘Don’t leave for tomorrow what you can do today,’ and that’s their motto. You know, they work with that.”

Grayson Schaeffer can attest to that.

“Señora Tetzloff is a really great teacher, one of my favorite teachers,” Grayson Schaeffer, sophomore, shared. “She is more organized and more strict, which I think is a good thing. I think it is better for people because it pushes them to their limits and it helps them to learn more than they thought they were capable of because I think everyone is capable of more than they think of themselves and I think she brings that out in all of us.

Cadence Shipman says there’s also a fun side to Senora Tetzloff.

“She’s not afraid to sing or dance in front of us and like, make jokes and I feel like that along with, like, the way she teaches, and like her strictness and her discipline really makes a great environment,” Cadence Shipman, sophomore, said.

And with that?

“Every day is a win for me,” Señora Tetzloff shared.

Señora Tetzloff is Someone You Should Know.