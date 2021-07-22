Someone You Should Know: Friends who turned into family start speech pathology practice

“I just always knew that I wanted to have a job that worked with children,” Katelyn Fornshell, owner and speech-language pathologist at Sprout Pediatric Therapy said.



Her business partner, Candace Larson added, “I just love being a part of helping children clearly communicate their wants and needs. It’s pretty cool.”



Katelyn and Candace have both been Speech-Language Pathologists for four years.



SLPs are a huge part of speech development.



Candace said, “I think it’s really special to be a part of giving children their first words that they use.”



“The best part of working with kids is seeing how they grow, and we can see so much growth week to week, month to month, year to year,” said Katelyn. “Seeing them grow and find their voice, use their words to be understood is just amazing.”



What you may not know, is that their work goes far beyond just talking.



They identify specific needs for each child they see and provide individualized therapy for things like articulation, voice, feeding and swallowing, and even sensory aversions for kids as young as infants.



A lot of the practices at Sprout Pediatric Therapy are play-based, so kids can take what they learn and apply it to their lives outside of the session.



Plus, they get to have fun. And fun is actually how Candace and Katelyn’s relationship began.



“We kind of have a fun background,” Katelyn said with a smile.



First, they were classmates at Minot State.



Candace moved to Minot from Canada to pursue her graduate degree, where she became fast friends with Katelyn and eventually became family.



“Then, meeting Katelyn, having her introduce me to my husband was just a cool part of our story,” Candace said.



Katelyn said, “So we just made the decision to go for it and here we are! Now we’re business partners.”



Just last month, they opened the doors to Sprout Pediatric Therapy.



“A sprout is something that grows when given the right conditions and we want to be a part of the conditions that help those kids grow,” Candace explained the name.



Their own practice was the best choice for these two – who in recent years have both become moms.



“Becoming a mom really just opened my eyes to child development and how much children are capable of,” Katelyn said. “It’s just so rewarding to see kids grow and learn and do new things. I leave work, and my bucket is just full. Then I get to go home to my own kids and it’s just the best.”



“Just being able to relate. If I took my child to a therapy appointment, what would I want them to treat me like and my child like, and what would I want that process to be like?” added Candace.



Candace and Katelyn are moms, speech-language pathologists, business owners, and so much more … and they are two People You Should Know.

If you noticed in the video (above), the theme for this week is the fair – which is just one example of how these practices help kids apply what they learn in therapy to their everyday lives.