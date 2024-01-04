“Every little thing makes an impact and makes somebody else feel good,” said Teresa Loftesnes, volunteer. “And hopefully then it inspires them to say, ‘I think I can help in some way.'”



Teresa Loftesnes, dubbed volunteer extraordinaire, leads by example, helping many in and around the Magic City.

She’s supported students at Minot State University for decades, has volunteered at Hóstfest for more than 15 years and now volunteers and recruits volunteers for the Discovery Center.



Teresa’s also trained numerous marketing interns over the years at MSU, and has enjoyed her time helping the current marketing coordinator at the Discovery Center.



“To watch them grow and learn and now see where they’re at in their careers,” Teresa said. “It’s a good feeling and it inspires me even more.”



What also inspires Teresa are all the volunteers at Hóstfest.

She became the volunteer coordinator in 2022 and loves every minute of it.



“I get to hear their stories about how that started and why they started and why they still loved to help,” Teresa shared. “And they have their spot, right, at Hóstfest, and say to me, ‘So Teresa, make sure I get my spot.’ So, you know, I work with them. And I’m inspired by them.”



When Teresa learned the Discovery Center was going to be built in Minot, she knew she had tools in her toolbox that could benefit the project.



“I was like, I think I can help you know, in some way I can help and not a lot of people want to do fundraising, but I have a lot of experience and I know a lot of people,” Teresa explained.



Teresa also helps out with the volunteer program at the Discovery Center, utilizing the software she uses at Hóstfest in the hopes of recruiting more volunteers.



“So I’m excited about that, to see how that comes to fruition because there’s a lot of retired folks out there that want to just, you know, pitch in three days, or three hours a week, in whatever way that they can,” Teresa said.



She also gets to indulge in a little fun when volunteering her time at the Discovery Center.



And one of Teresa’s favorite parts of the week is spending time with her Tuesday morning quilting crew at Norwich Lutheran Church.



“I’m willing to step up and help. And when I can, you know, make an impact and help others be successful, then that’s what drives me each week,” Teresa shared.



And it’s all what fills her cup, day in and day out.



Teresa Loftesnes, a volunteer who goes, and goes, and goes, is Someone You Should Know.