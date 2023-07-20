He’s a KX News production assistant, father, disc jockey and rapper. Sabin Vandal had a dream, and with perseverance, he’s making it all come to fruition, and he is this week’s Someone You Should Know.

“A lot of people, you know, poked fun at it laughed at it,” Sabin Vandal, rapper, said. “Of course, you know, whenever someone does try something new, they always have to put in their two cents. So, I just kind of rolled with it.”

He rolled with it, and by his freshman year at Mandan High School, he and his friend Young Juice released their first song.

“As soon as summer hit, we released another song,” Sabin shared, “and that one really kind of put us on the map.”

He continued to release songs and by his senior year it all started to explode.

“What’s the next Sabin song coming out? You gotta have another track,” Sabin said.

Young Sabiin was, however, young, so there were some hurdles to overcome, such as finding a venue to perform live.

“Everyone just looked at me as like, you know, the small fry like, people just started to kind of take us seriously, and I took that personally,” Sabin shared.

That ignited a fire, and in April of 2019, at the ripe age of 17, he rented a bar in Mandan to throw his first live show inviting the entire Mandan High School, fans from Bismarck and surrounding schools, and his biggest supporters.

“I was just inspired from that day, and I’ve been chasing that ever since,” Sabin said.

Sharing his music with others was also Sabin’s way of staying connected to his Native American culture.

“It’s a definitely a form of expression,” Sabin explained. “Powwow is where music is very prevalent, especially, you know, dancing to it, having people dress up expressing our culture. I just wanted to make rap music and just express myself.”

The music continued, but there came a time when Sabin, who was also a father, knew he had to have something more than his music to fall back on, and working in broadcast news is something that always intrigued him.

“It was a dream I didn’t know that I could conquer with everything else going in my life,” Sabin reflected. “You know having a son, I just was a little confused on what to do.”

But Sabin’s ambition never waned, so he applied for a job at KX News, and was hired as a production assistant, fulfilling another dream.

And everything just melded together.

“The people I’ve met here, especially some of my co-workers is great,” Sabin shared. “I didn’t realize how many talented people can be in one spot. And it’s great to be around other creators and other people who have ideas and other perspectives that can you know, shine a light on something that you didn’t know that can be shined on. So it’s you know, keeps everything fresh.”

When asked what his ultimate end goal is in life?

“I just want my son to look up to somebody that has drive, that has hustle, that wants to do great things,” Sabin said. “You know, of course success, but also if anything, just being myself and showing people that I was not afraid to do what I wanted.”

Sabin Vandal is living his dream raising his son, working the early morning hours on Good Day Dakota at KX News, and working the nights as Young Sabiin, bringing music to his fans, and he is Someone You Should Know.



And also behind the camera, capturing that special moment of Sabin with their son, is his significant other Ruby, one of Sabin’s biggest supporters.

