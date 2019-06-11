Souris Basin Planning Council is helping small businesses stay afloat

Businesses need money to buy new equipment or to stay afloat. Souris Basin Planning received Magic funding from the city of Minot. Souris Basin is working with Bank of North Dakota to help small businesses expand, with their new, business accelerator fund.

“For an existing business, if they’re going to expand and offer more services, or more products and create more jobs, things like that, those would typically be eligible for a bank of North Dakota interest buydown program,” said Lyndsay Ulrickson, executive director Souris Basin Planning Council.

Souris Basin Planning Council received one-million dollars from the city of Minot Magic fund. It can hand out $500,000 in loans this year and $500,000 in 2020. Brick-and-mortar businesses can apply for a loan–up to 70-thousand dollars.

But that doesn’t mean they will get approved…

“The community gets a say as well. So it’s not just our decision, so we have a loan review committee made up of lenders in the region and business owners, entrepreneurs, and elected leaders,” Ulrickson said.

“Our loan review committee will look at everything and then our board of directors looks at everything for the final approval,” she added.

Kevin Black from Creedence Energy services is on the advisory board.

His business is based out of Williston, and he used a similar program to expand his own business.

“We were able to essentially double the size of our investment, in terms of our labs, facilities and equipment because we had a loan interest buydown program,” said Kevin Black, co-founder and president, Creedence Energy Services.

Helping these small businesses grow keeps local towns running.

“Our small businesses are really the backbone of our communities and we think it’s so important to have those unique shops for people to go into,” said Ulrickson.

“Or in our rural communities, it might just be the grocery store, it’s so, so important for us to have grocery stores in our rural communities,” she added.

Souris Basin oversees 37 towns in seven counties, so any business in those areas can apply for the loan. They hope to help out at least 14 businesses.