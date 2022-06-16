On June 23, the Souris Valley United Way will present 21 partner programs in the Minot area with funding grants totaling $299,018 in funds.
Money raised during the 2021-2022 campaign year is being used to fund these grants, feeding the donations back into the local area.
The specific identity of the grant recipients is unknown, but the branch states they intend to provide funding in the following areas:
- $110,000 will be distributed to education-related programs.
- $93,735 will be distributed to programs providing financial stability.
- $91,852 will be distributed to programs focusing on health issues.
- $3,431 will be distributed to other special projects.