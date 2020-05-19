Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

South Dakota city plans ‘thank you’ for meatpacking workers

FILE – In this April 9, 2020 file photo employees and family members protest outside a Smithfield Foods processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D. The plant has had an outbreak of coronavirus cases according to Gov. Kristi Noem. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — One South Dakota community is trying to show meatpacking workers they are appreciated by greeting them with a “thank you parade” as they start their shift at a Smithfield pork processing plant.

Organizers hope hundreds of people show up Wednesday to hold thank-you signs for workers entering the plant.

It closed last month after hundreds of employees were infected with the coronavirus.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says he plans to be at the parade.

Some community advocates say the event, while appreciated, doesn’t meaningfully help the immigrant communities affected by the outbreak.

