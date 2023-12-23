SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A one-time local sports radio personality is accused of taking millions of dollars from investors – across the country – and then keeping that money for himself.

Jeff Thurn, who used to host ‘Overtime’ from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on ESPN Radio 99.1 FM (Now ESPN 102.3 FM) in Sioux Falls, is alleged to have bilked investors out of millions using the name of “Backstage.”

When Sioux Falls native Jeff Thurn moved back home nine years ago, he was proud of his connections all across the country.

He told KELOLAND News in 2012, “I get the opportunity to kind of bring a fresh face to the market and with my experience at Sirius XM, with the NFL, the pro teams down in Nashville I bring a lot of guests you’d typically wouldn’t get in the Sioux Falls market on a daily basis.”

According to court papers, beginning in 2015, Thurn also told investors he was quote, “well connected in the sporting events community and had relationships he could leverage to buy and resell sporting and other entertainment event tickets for profit.”

Investors wired or transferred more than $5 million dollars to Thurn who fabricated receipts and the ticket sales never really happened. Court documents say Thurn used the money for his personal benefit.

Some of the checks were written to cash. Others were used for gambling or trading cryptocurrency.

Thurn left ESPN radio in Sioux Falls back in February for a new national position with ESPN Radio.

If convicted he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Thurn recently appeared at the federal courthouse in Sioux Falls, but the case has now been transferred to the southern district of Florida because one of the alleged victims lives in the Miami area.