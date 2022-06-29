SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s interim attorney general has dismissed two of former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s top appointees who were involved in the aftermath of Ravnsborg’s 2020 fatal car crash.

Ravnsborg was removed from office last week after the Senate convicted him on impeachment charges for his conduct surrounding the crash. He struck and killed a pedestrian but initially said he might have hit a deer or other large animal.

Gov. Kristi Noem appointed the lead prosecutor in the Senate impeachment trial, Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo, as interim attorney general. According to media reports, Vargo quickly dismissed Ravnsborg’s chief of staff, Tim Bormann, and the Director of the Division of Criminal Investigation, David Natvig.