SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls man at the center of a one-and-a-half million dollar money laundering ring is headed to federal prison.

Thursday, a judge sentenced Antyon Hogan, Junior to 11 years behind bars.

We first told you about the investigation – involving the IRS and Homeland Security Investigations – in April of last year.

Court documents say Hogan and another man stole checks and made fake checks.

Several people would deposit the checks and later withdraw the money.

They ended up defrauding more than a dozen banks, many in the Sioux Falls area. Five men were convicted in the scheme. Hogan has the longest sentence.

In addition to prison time, Hogan has to turn in several items he bought will the illegal money including a gun, a Gucci bag, and a Rolex.