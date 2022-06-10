NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Bringing a juicy sweet taste of the south right here to North Dakota.

The Fruit Club is bringing fresh and sweet fruit from across the country right here to North Dakota.

The Fruit Club is a family-owned farm-to-consumer produce delivery company.

The company delivers farm-fresh fruit to communities in 15 states, all by their own trucks.

“Try and find fresh strawberries, freshly picked strawberries, in February, in North Dakota, it just doesn’t happen, “Stanley said.

Well, how do they do it?

Truck helper Glenn Stanley said they pick up fresh fruit at farms and orchards from across the country and deliver it directly to communities, like Bismarck.

Stanley said the goal is to get to communities that normally would not have fresh fruits.

“Meeting these folks that come and get these fresh fruits and the opportunity to interact with and talk with them it’s just purely a blessing to do so,” he said.

Along with peaches today the Fruit Club had Georgia pecans.

With fresh peaches and pecans, you can make recipes like a tasty salad, peach tea and a nationwide favorite, peach cobbler.

The truck has about 20 more stops here in North Dakota if you want the taste of a fresh Southern peach that was just picked on Tuesday!

The Fruit Club accepts Venmo, cash and check payments.

For more information on the fruit club’s next stops and their juicy fruits, visit The Fruit Club’s website.