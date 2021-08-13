Southwest ND residents are asked to conserve water after leak in main transmission line

Those living in the Southwest part of the state are being asked to conserve water for the next few days after a pipe leak was found east of Taylor.

In a Facebook post by the City of Dickinson, the Southwest Water Authority says they are working to repair a main transmission line where they found a leak in the raw water pipe.

The problem affects all communities and all rural customers in Adams, Billings, Bowman, South Dunn, Grant, Hettinger, Morton, Slope, and Stark counties. They say the repair could take up to 40 hours to complete.

